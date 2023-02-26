It seems to me the USMCA, the United States-Mexico-Canada (Agreement) trade deal, entered into force on July 1, 2020, should benefit more the intended parties, the United States, Mexico and Canada. An unintended disproportionate share of the benefits are increasingly going to China for she is lately massively moving her industries into the Mexican border state of Nuevo Leon, especially furniture (Man Wah Furniture. Co) and auto wheels (Lizhong Co.). Man Wah and Lizhong have moved factories due to heavy U.S. tariffs and soaring shipping costs, the same reason as other relocated Chinese firms, all part of a global “near shoring” strategy in Mexican border states.

In 2021, Chinese companies accounted for 30% of foreign investment in Nuevo Leon, second only to USA’s 47%. Chinese companies in Mexico make finished products for sale here in Iowa and the other states, all integral to a global restructuring of the supply chain.

Man Wah plans to manufacture 900,000 pieces of furniture each year in Mexico, all with the label “Made In Mexico” to avoid U.S. tariffs if produced in China as well as steep shipping costs. All furniture made in Nuevo Leon is shipped to us here in the USA. Same, of course, goes for all Chinese products fabricated in Mexico.

OPINION: I don’t think handsomely benefitting companies from China, our principal commercial competitor, ever occurred to our legislators in Congress when they passed the USMCA. They need to think about unintended consequences in formulating any future trade agreements.

Gary Heath

Davenport