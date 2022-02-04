 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Choice is needed

The news of Gov. Kim Reynolds' proposal giving parents more choice in education and the celebration of National School Choice Week have inspired me to write in about the importance of parents having options when it comes to educating their children.

I have been teaching for 19 years and I recognize the one thing children have in common is that each one of them is different. No two of my students have learned the same way. I have taught in both public and private schools and have seen first-hand that students succeed when they are in a setting that meets their individual needs. All parents should be able to choose that ideal setting.

School choice programs, such as our Iowa School Tuition Organizations tax credit and the proposed education savings account, provide Iowa parents the opportunity to give their child that best-fit education and allows their student to thrive in the classroom, making my job as an educator even more rewarding. School Choice Week is a celebration of effective K-12 options for students; I hope Iowa will continue to make these options available to more parents.

There is no better time to position Iowa to stand out in such a positive way. Teachers are ready, parents want the choice, and students deserve the best education we can offer them to build a great future.

Jennifer Hines

Davenport

