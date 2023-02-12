Hospice care can be a great gift for patients and families facing end of life issues. It can provide pain relief, emotional support, and allow patients to remain in their home with their family as long as possible. And much of the cost of care will be covered by Medicare insurance.

But hospice care must be chosen with care. Unfortunately, there are for-profit hospice providers that are more interested in their own profits than in caring for patients and families. They can extend unneeded care, place people in hospice who are not actually dying, or withdraw support if the patient does not die fast enough, all while collecting excessive Medicare payments for their own benefit.

So, when you are considering hospice care, look for a non-profit provider based in your own community. Consult your doctor and/or your local council on aging for recommendations. By choosing wisely, you can help provide compassionate care for loved ones at the end of life.

Frank Samuelson on behalf of the Health Care Reform Forum of Progressive Action for the Common Good.

Frank Samuelson

Moline