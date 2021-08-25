Letter: Choose life

Getting vaccinated should be seen as a pro-life activity. Yet the same people who favor government action to protect vulnerable life in the womb seem to be the least likely to favor government action to protect vulnerable life due to Covid.

Most arguments against vaccination are pro-choice: "It is my body. This is a free country. No government is going to tell me what to do."

Pro-life people who support government regulations on abortion can sound exactly like their pro-choice foes when they say, "I’m personally for vaccinations, but I believe each individual should have the right to choose."

Government rules on vaccinations (such as school and travel requirements) have been around for generations. They have protected us from smallpox, polio and other preventable diseases. Traveling to many places in Africa, for example, requires proof of vaccination. Such requirements were rarely even challenged before Covid.

When vulnerable life is being threatened, such as what is happening today as we try to re-open schools, we should err on the side of life instead of choice. In this case, that means getting people vaccinated, even if that requires government directives.