Letter: Choose responsibility, choose life.

Let us be clear: Abortion is legalized murder. Human life is precious. The Dispatch/Argus front page May 4 featured a “leaked story” of the U.S. Supreme being close to overturning Roe v Wade, the infamous “right to choose” law that has allowed human life to be taken almost at will. What humans too frequently have ignored in this law, is that if the life in question means the mother loses her life in bearing, or if that life is so badly maimed as to be endlessly unable to live separately, then a pregnancy should be mercifully ended.

Our human sexuality is one part of our complex, God-given nature and it has been abused by humans for centuries. Let it be said again: Teach children responsibility for their bodies, and this is best done at home. If that is not possible ask our schools to teach them about their sexuality as their bodies begin to change, and continue on into adulthood making appropriate means to prevent pregnancy available. At my home our family had some very interesting discussions over the oatmeal. Nearly 50 years ago, my grade-school children asked questions and I answered them with correct terminology, not “cute” names for functions and body parts. My neighbors were horrified.

The earth is overpopulated, and suffering. Witness the great numbers of abused and neglected children all over the world. Sexual expression is not wrong or evil, creating life irresponsibly, then, ending it because it is “inconvenient,” is. Choose responsibility.

Caryl Altemus

Moline

