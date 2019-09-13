The U.S. Constitution clearly states that our government shall consist of three co-equal branches — the executive, the judicial, and the legislative. It further spells out the responsibilities of each. The legislative branch is solely responsible for appropriating any and all funds used by the government to conduct its business on behalf of the people.
Congress has done that and has pointedly denied funding for a border wall, a dumb idea that won't work as long as there are shovels and ladders.
Despite this, President Trump has chosen to circumvent the legal authority of Congress by illegally diverting funds that Congress approved for FEMA and military construction projects to now be used to build his politically motivated border wall.
Taking funds from FEMA in the face of devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian seems both cruel and stupid. Funds diverted from 127 different military projects, including a badly needed middle school for children of military families in Kentucky, seems equally short-sighted.
Despite the vindictive, incompetent and erratic behavior of this president, Iowa's two senators continue to provide support for anything he does, whether it's good for the country or not.
It's time to elect a president and senators who will put the country before party and self-interest. Please think about this when it's time to vote.
Cecil Chapman
Davenport