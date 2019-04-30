Informing oneself as a citizen and voter is difficult given the torrent of information concerning the Mueller Report, Trump administration actions, political party activities, foreign power impacts on our country, congressional hearings, etc. Gleaning truth is hard work since some information is biased, unfounded, partial truth and/or meant to mislead and distract.
Still, examples of fact include:
1. Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election in "sweeping and systematic fashion," according to the Mueller report.
2. Russian interference was meant to help elect Donald Trump and was welcomed by the Trump campaign.
3. Thirty-four individuals and three companies, including top advisers to President Trump, his personal lawyer, and Russian spies and hackers with Kremlin ties have been indicted, convicted or pleaded guilty to various charges, including: lying to Congress, obstruction of justice, financial crimes, distributing Russian propaganda, campaign finance violations and more.
4. Congressional committees are checking on suggested possible illegal activities of the president and/or others and seek complete Mueller report documentation.
Meanwhile, little attention is being focused on blocking foreign powers from meddling in future elections, and Republicans and Democrats alike are worried high turnover and vacancies in important government positions risk adverse impacts.
In addition, there are ongoing trade wars, snubbed allies and climate change is being ignored. And in unprecedented and un-presidential fashion, Trump continues denigrating the media and others while promulgating 9,451 false and misleading claims over 801 days in office, according to the Washington Post.
Astonishing.
During this 2020 election cycle, inform yourself and choose wisely for whom you vote.
William Seaver
Milan