Letter: Choosing democracy

After watching President Biden's speech from Poland, it made me prouder that he is our president during this crisis with Russia. Listening to him shows us his knowledge and experience because he was part of that history and compassion, empathy and truthfulness.

I'm glad he focused on unity with NATO and our allies. We have friends to stand together with for democracy. Hopefully, the Republicans in the Senate who are hell bent on Trumpism, to become an autocratic nation, will see what's happening in Ukraine and appreciate their freedoms. Free to be vaccinated if they wish, free to receive the truth from the news, free to worship what faith they choose, free to read a book to learn about others, to choose the school they wish to attend, etc.

Think where else you want to live? You're free to move. Our country gives you the right to be who you want to be. You can even be a congressman and take an oath to defend and protect the Constitution — and then break that oath and still keep your job.

This next election will tell who the real patriots are. I choose democracy. I love America.

Sharon Kerofsky

Moline

