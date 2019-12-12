Letter: Christ is for the masses

Last year I wrote that some people try to put meaning into Christmas by spending a lot of money on gifts. I spent very little because I had very little. Yet, I found meaning in the fact that Jesus came to Earth, to give himself as a ransom for us. That was the only way for mankind to become right with God. Jesus took the penalty for our sin.

This is what Christmas is. Christ is for the masses – Jesus is for everyone. Whosoever believes in him will have eternal life. This is a promise of God. This is how to celebrate Christmas.

As we celebrate this Christmas season with dignity and decorum, let us remember how we can best relate to Jesus, the Christ, our Savior, the risen Lord.

1. We remember by observing what Jesus did for us. His life, death and resurrection was the only means by which we could be saved – Acts 4:12.

2. We repent, by looking within, examining ourselves and seeing our need to be right with our creator. Jesus said that we must be born again – spiritually. John 3:3

3. We reconcile, by looking around, making sure we are living in union with those we are in community with. Jesus prayed that we would be one, even as he and the Father are one. John 17:11