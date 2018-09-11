Christians are misunderstood by many people. In explaining what a Christian is, we say that a person is saved from the penalty of the sin inherited from Adam and Eve. We call this salvation.
The essence of salvation is that we were once separated from God by sin, but now, the believer has fellowship with him. We were dead in sin, we fell short of the glory of God. This is how everyone starts out, by nature deserving God's wrath. However, because of His great love for us, his rich mercy, God can make us alive with Christ because even while we were still in sin, Christ died for us.
It works like this, we are saved by God's grace, through our faith. This is not from anything we have earned, it is the gift of God. The person becomes a new creation; old things have passed away, all things have become new.
Christians are not perfect, but they have been reconciled to God. We are now God’s handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works. So a Christian is one who was dead in sin and is now dead to sin.
Jerry Willis
Moline