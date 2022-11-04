Letter: Chuck Grassley will be 95 at the end of next term

I completely understand the trust and reliance many have for Iowa’s own, Senator Chuck Grassley. He’s a known representative for the Republicans and has been so for nearly 60 years. He travels to all 99 counties meeting with Republicans only, so I’m sure the Republicans know who he is. But do the Independents and Democrats know who he is? You’re not invited to those 99 county meetings. Did you also know if he’s reelected at age 89 to serve another 6 years, that will make him 95 years old? 95.

This is not being ageist, it is being realistic. If Chuck Grassley should decide to retire before his term is completed, Governor Kim Reynolds (if she is reelected) will have the authority to appoint his replacement until the next election cycle. Who do you think she will appoint? Senator Grassley’s grandson, Speaker of the Iowa House Pat Grassley. A widely known “secret” that has traveled around the state Capitol for years; Are you voting for Chuck or Pat for the U.S. Senate?

For the best representation of all Iowans, join me in voting for Mike Franken. Bringing with him a brilliant military career and years of public service for Presidents of both parties, Mike Franken will assure all Iowans voices are heard.

Robert C Hamilton

Davenport