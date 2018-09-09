On Aug. 15, the Quad City Times published on its front page, "Report: Pa. priests molested over 1000," based on a Associated Press' story on the findings of a grand jury. The story states, "Priests were raping little boys and girls," as leaders in the Catholic Church failed to report them.
Most reports I have seen on priestly sex abuse suggest that the innocent souls most preyed on are 80-90 percent of the time were male and mostly adolescent. If you can stomach the wretched details of the Pennsylvania Attorney General's findings, I am sure a similar percentage is to be found.
All priests are male in the Roman Catholic Church. The Catholic Church teaches that no homosexual act can ever be morally legitimate. It seems the Catholic Church has a problem with priests who prey on young boys and abandon their vow of chastity. If you want to solve a problem, you address the elephant in the room. The Catholic Church needs to enforce its teaching, supported by Pope Francis, that no man with an "uncertain sexual identity" or "deep-seated homosexual tendencies" may enter the seminary. Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania will undoubtedly soon declare bankruptcy and everyday Catholics will be asked to fund the settlements. So if there is zero tolerance for clergy sexual abuse will those higher up in the Catholic chain of command actually identify what is contributing most significantly to the payouts?
Please pray for the 95 percent of priests who have never been accused of any wrongdoing.
Michelle Dawn Fryxell
Davenport