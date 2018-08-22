Circa 21 – A Quad City Treasure
A full house time-traveled into the 70’s and remained there until the last curtain call and standing ovation silenced. We all left with super trouper energy in our souls.
Bootleggers' music revved up the theater goers with show tunes of the same era setting the tempo for the production just ahead.
I knew we were in for a treat.
The cast brilliantly captured the array of emotions and interactions of all the characters — something I had missed from a large theater sitting far away from the players. Besides managing creative costumes, the cast changed tropical sets before our eyes, while they sang and danced their way into our hearts.
It has been several days since our afternoon at Circa 21 theater, but I can still hear the beautiful voices and I "thank you for the music, the songs we’re singing."
To Mr. Hitchcock, all of the Circa 21 staff, Bootleggers and waiters, entire Mama Mia cast and crew: Take a bow.
Laura Evans
Taylor Ridge