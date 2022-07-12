 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Citizenship doesn't start with birth

There is a new movement called “fetal personhood” to extend citizenship rights to the unborn, based on the 14th Amendment due process clause. However, the text of the 14th Amendment starts out “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States…”. Let’s look at that again: all persons born or naturalized. To a strict constructionist, as most Supreme Court justices and Republican politicians (but I repeat myself) appear to be, that should indicate that being born is a condition of citizenship. In other words, the 14th Amendment indicates that citizenship does not start until birth.

Norm Nichols

DeWitt

