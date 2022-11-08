Letter: City bus driver was rude

On Tuesday, Nov. 1, I used the city bus to go from Moline to Davenport to Goose Hollow. I put in 70 daffodil bulbs last week, then Tuesday, I put in 45 more. As you all know, This Meditation Garden has been open to the public for many years.

When I tried to get back on Bus No.4, the bus driver would not let me on as the card had expired that same day. In Moline, the bus drivers let you ride the bus the day it expires and politely remind you to buy new one and then take me to the bus station to get a new one. The Davenport bus driver demanded to know where I bought it and when I told him Metro Station then he was infuriated. I told him to take me to the Davenport bus station so that I can get a new one. He was infuriated he demanded that I, a senior citizen, and citizen of Illinois, get off his bus and walk home. That’s a heck of a long walk for a senior!