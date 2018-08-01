On July 7, in Ask The Times, Ben of Davenport asked, "Who owns the amusement rides at the ballpark?" Steve Batterson, sports reporter for Quad-City Times, reported that the Ferris wheel was purchased by Main Street Amusements for $995,000, through a loan with The National Bank. Per River Bandits owner Dave Heller, the loan has been paid off and the Ferris wheel has been gifted to the city to ensure it will remain a fixture at the stadium. As part of this agreement, Main Street Amusements maintains and operates the Ferris wheel.
This sounds like the payments for the loan came from ticket proceeds, or from proceeds from fees of riding the ride. Payments came from the CIP budget from the city, which is $375.000 per year. In April 2016, wind storm damage ($48,000) was paid for out of the Risk fund. There is also a Stadium Improvement Fund of $45,000. The city pays the electrical bill for the Ferris wheel. In Feb 2015, the city approved a contract for concourse expansion.
All told, that's $803,000 over 8 years.
The rides may have multiple owners, but who really maintains them?
Joyce Miller
Davenport