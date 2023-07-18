No matter how many events of an international caliber - such as RAGBRAI and the Bix 7- finish in Davenport, it doesn't change the fact that the city of Davenport - including Mayor Matson - is responsible for the collapse of The Davenport building.

Never, when I moved here almost two years ago from Indiana, could I have imagined the collapse of a building causing the death of three men, the amputation of someone's limb, and countless people- either residents or business owners - losing everything. Never could I imagine the dishonesty, the greed and the city of Davenport being unwilling to discuss the event.

Davenport is a very nice place to visit - all sorts of amenities and attractions for tourists - but think again if you are considering living here. Those of us who live here are second class citizens.

Marjorie W. Barnes

Davenport