The picture paired with the story of the Youth Community Action Summit, spoke volumes.
The story's headline read, "The answers are in this room," quoting Mayor Klipsch. After his opening remarks, I raised my hand standing to speak.
"We are not taking questions now," he said.
"I don't have a question. I have an answer," I replied.
Open United Neighbors immediately; renaming it, The Jason Roberts Community Center Information & Referral. The mayor has the keys. The city has the power. Fund it by tapping into the revenue of St. Ambrose and Palmer. Davenport has been suffering from segregation and generational poverty for decades. And the greedy, unprincipled people who have benefited, for decades, come in both colors. Ironically, the phrase "getting away with murder" comes to mind.
The 'powers that be intended for these sins to be swept under the rug in the building on Harrison Street. The worst kept secret in Davenport threatens to continue to deny our children and young families an environment that feeds education and serves as a safe place to be, to know and grow. Everything needed exists to build a neighborhood, a city, that stands with its people. Embracing the volunteerism that will empower us all; including the students, teachers and staff enriched by walking off campus to meet their neighbors.
"Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world," said Nelson Mandela.
Genevieve Rafferty, Jr.
Davenport