Letter: Civility is needed

It's time for community and local media to return to civil discourse, to mutual respect and to find common ground to deal with serious issues that impact all of our lives.

Instead of community unity, I observe Democrats and Republicans acting like schoolyard bullies, finger-pointing and acting like spoiled brats who demand to have their way. Such behavior makes me angry. Where is the sense of cooperation among neighbors — all local Americans — who have the ability to resolve both the large and small issues?

We have always had the ability to pull together, if we choose to do so.

It is time to put aside petty differences, quit the in-fighting and act like rational adults. The concerns facing America are much larger than the ego-driven differences of a few. Act like you care and that our community and your neighbor matters.

Mike Neff

Bettendorf

