In light of the Jan. 6 Commission not passing, it's an opportune time to reexamine our society. Hopefully, Congress will further investigate Jan. 6 as to what happened and who acted.

It's time for us to stand up for our elected officials and the press. As a citizen, I want to decide and shape matters, and not have issues decided for me.

We can talk over differences and be civil. Civility is our future and we must insist on it.

Rebecca Oliver

Moline

