 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Clarifying an alderman's remarks
topical

Letter: Clarifying an alderman's remarks

I attended the Davenport City Council Meeting on April 14 and wish to clarify statements by Alderman Ambrose concerning a consent item being presented concerning Energy, Environment and Climate Change. Progressive Action for the Common Good (PACG) is a 501©3 non-partison, non-political organization (one of several) who are endorsing this resolution.

Alderman Ambrose referred in his remarks to PACG as the Progressive Democrats, and expanded on this idea. Again, for clarity, PACG is a non-political, non-partisan organization and should be regarded as such.

Patricia Slobojan

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Callous

In 1968, Fred Rogers began teaching American children the importance of responsibility. "We live in a world in which we need to share responsi…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Aghast

Shame on you, Quad-City Times, once again! I was aghast to open my paper to the opinion page on Saturday, April 10, only to find the most deme…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: No cheer

American leaders tell China they are an evil government but will join them at their 2022 Olympics. Must be because authoritarian governments g…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News