Letter: Clarifying an alderman's remarks

I attended the Davenport City Council Meeting on April 14 and wish to clarify statements by Alderman Ambrose concerning a consent item being presented concerning Energy, Environment and Climate Change. Progressive Action for the Common Good (PACG) is a 501©3 non-partison, non-political organization (one of several) who are endorsing this resolution.
Alderman Ambrose referred in his remarks to PACG as the Progressive Democrats, and expanded on this idea. Again, for clarity, PACG is a non-political, non-partisan organization and should be regarded as such.
Patricia Slobojan
Davenport