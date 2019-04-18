The announced retirement of U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack does not exactly make the seat wide open, as has been reported. Daniel Clark, who ran in the 2018 election, should be considered the front runner.
Clark has shown himself to be on the leading, progressive edge of Iowa and national politics, being a Bernie Sanders delegate in 2016, and now a supporter of the candidacies of both Sanders and Tulsi Gabbard in 2020.
Clark is a young and independent voice in politics, and he is a great example of the diversity that is present but not always noticed in Iowa and its politics. And since he has already demonstrated his interest in representing Iowa, Daniel Clark should be the person most prominent in discussions of the Iowa congressional election in 2020.
Tadd Ruetenik
Davenport