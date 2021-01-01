Letter: Class warfare

What does the Georgia run-off mean to me? Class warfare!

In Inequality Matters: The Growing Economic Divide in America and Its Poisonous Consequences (2005), Bill Moyers wrote that America was undergoing a profound transformation. A radical political elite has gained ascendancy over politics and has made inequality the objective of a sustained campaign, in "a fanatical drive to dismantle the political institutions, the legal and statutory canons, and the intellectual and cultural frameworks that have shaped public responsibility from social harms arising from the excesses of private power."

Thereby elections in the U.S. today are nothing less than an "influence peddling scheme in which both parties compete to stay in office by selling the country to the highest bidder."

When Kelly Loeffler and David Purdue showered Georgia and Washington with millions in campaign contributions, they got what they wanted (stock deals based on Senate confidentiality). Ordinary citizens and small-businesses suffered.