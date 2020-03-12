Letter: Clean up is up to us

We don't get a second chance at a livable environment. When its gone, its gone. And it's going downhill fast. Not just Iowa, the whole world is being degraded at an alarming rate.

Gov. Kim Reynolds' "Invest in Iowa Act" would invest $100 million per year to improve water quality. It is a beginning, but a mere drop in the bucket. Before you can correct a problem, you have to first identify and address the source: 10,000 factory farms. For starters, we need a moratorium on factory farms. No more CAFOs.

Back in the day, Iowa was a beautiful state. I was born here and proud to admit it. Iowa was famous for having the best farmland in the world. Now that soil is polluted with herbicides, pesticides and tons and tons and tons of manure.

The small towns that once served area farmers are deserted and raggedy because family farms were bought by corporations, the greedy owners of which don't work the land. They exploit it. The factory farms that replaced family farms are a disgrace, ankle deep in poop. Thousands of hogs, cattle or chickens under one roof is no way to raise animals. It is cruel.

Pressure Scott County Supervisors to pass a moratorium resolution.

To quote Pogo: "We have met the enemy and he is us."