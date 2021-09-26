Letter: Cleaning up the mess

The debt ceiling is in the news. Once again, for the same reason: A Republican president ran up the debt on the American people and a Democratic president is left cleaning up the mess.
At the same time, Iowa is participating in its decennial redistricting process. Voters in the Iowa Quad-Cities aren't sure who their member of congress might be. Currently it is Mariannette Miller-Meeks. If the first redistricting map is accepted by the legislature, it could be Ashley Hinson.
Both congresswomen have joined the Republican block to say they will not vote to raise the debt limit. Shame on them. They should focus on solutions, not obstruction.
While neither was in office when the 45th president and the Congress ran up our bill, it is clear from this statement by both and from their voting record earlier this year, their interests lie more with Washington Republicans than with Iowans.
Both voted against the American Rescue Plan Act which benefited many Iowans.
One expects them both to vote against the Build Back Better Act when it comes up for a U.S. House vote in the near future.
Regardless of the redistricting outcome, they both need to find other work.
Paul Deaton
Solon, Iowa