Jodi Clemens, the Democratic candidate for Iowa House District 73, is kind, compassionate, patient and genuine. She strives to communicate effectively with those whom have an opinion different than her own. Her patience and ability to calmly listen while articulately and respectfully disagreeing are true strengths.
She doesn't get goaded into lashing out or becoming defensive with people who criticize her stance on politics. She understands that difference of opinion is par for the course, and that people feel strongly and passionately about certain issues and will seek to engage her in those issues. She understands that criticism and discussion of policy are not personal attacks, and are essential for civil discourse and growth. She seeks to understand other points of view, and uses that understanding to become more effective in upholding her own stances.
One can frequently hear her utter the words "facts over feelings." This means Jodi can remain level headed and focus on the argument itself, rather than the emotions that might be riding high during discourse. As a mother of two children and a teacher of financial literacy to families undergoing financial crisis, Jodi has had first hand experience with dealing with high levels of emotion. She deftly navigates through these emotions in order to reach successful conflict resolution.
I have seen Jodi Clemens hold her own in a political debate yet still remain calm, courteous, respectful and, ultimately, kind. She is poised, confident, inspiring, and eager. She's the kind of representative we need at the statehouse.
Kate Halter
West Branch