I had time to look at the candidates running for Iowa House District 73 this summer and plan to vote for Democrat Jodi Clemens on Nov. 6.
She seems easy to talk to and that's important when representing all of the people in the district. She may not always agree with me, but she will listen to opposing views.
Clemens grew up in Cedar County and has family all over. Being connected to the district makes her vested in the outcomes of the Legislature. I believe that's needed.
Jodi is also a community volunteer and even set the campaign aside for a while to teach summer bible school for her church. That says something about her character.
I like that she's adopted a do-it-herself fundraising process. We know it takes money to run for office. That she has declined to take political action committee money sets her apart from other candidates. Every fundraising dollar she has, she earned. She’s serious about getting the influence of money out of politics.
I can relate to a candidate like Jodi Clemens. She is just what we need to put the state of Iowa on a more positive course.
Twyla Hein
Tipton