When I was young and walking to school with my parents to vote, I asked my mother why she was going to vote for more taxes to build new schools. She said she wanted me to learn, get a good paying job and be able to support her when she got old. To a 6-year-old that made a lot of sense and I realized that my parents were planning for their future as well as mine. It is always our duty to prepare the next generations.
Why has funding for public universities been cut and public schools funded to less than the inflation rate? Our representatives seem to have forgotten our responsibility to the next generation.
Democrat Jodi Clements, who's running in House district 73, is an advocate for our children. She wants to push Iowa to the forefront of education, innovation and technology. She will fight for educational funding for public schools, to give every child a good education, not just the ones that can afford it.
Jodi also knows our rural schools will only suffer under a system that does not recognize their needs. She supports programs that enhance science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics to guide student learning so that our students become the innovators, educators, and leaders of the 21st century. Jodi advocates for fully funding educational programs not only for our public schools, but also our colleges and universities. Jodi values the importance of our teachers to achieve these goals. Please join me in supporting Jodi Clements.
Joel E. Wells, Ph.D.
Iowa City