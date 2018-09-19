I've seen many changes in Iowa in recent years. I'm sorry to say they're not all good.
Education funding, for example, hasn't come close to keeping up with the cost of living. We can't expect our schools to maintain the same quality we had when I was growing up and Iowa led the nation.
Our roads and bridges are falling apart. We can't expect our road crews to keep them together with baling twine and paper clips.
If you keep cutting taxes when the bills are due, what are our public servants supposed to do?
I'm done waiting for whatever perfect storm it's going to take to get our priorities in order. I'm supporting new leadership for our district because I want to see good change in my community.
I'm voting for Jodi Clemens to be our next state representative in District 73. I've seen Jodi in action. She says what she means. I believe she'll represent everyone in the district fairly and that when we disagree, she'll be respectful and honest about that disagreement. As a mom and a business woman, she has experienced what it's like to be responsible for others, to live up to her word and to get along with all kinds of people. With today's challenges, I believe that's the kind of person we need representing us in Des Moines.
Julie Eisele
Iowa City