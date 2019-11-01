I endorse Rich Clewell for 6th Ward alderman. As our current alderman, he has always answered all of my city-related questions and holds bi-monthly meetings on district-related issues that include city employee experts.
Rich has fulfilled the promise he made two years ago to hold these ward meetings, which have been an excellent initiative to learn from different perspectives and address community concerns with our elected officials and the city.
He brought engineers to educate our ward about the East Locust Street construction before it even began and has provided forums to discuss new zoning and environmental issues that also affect our ward and city.
Rich has been a responsible and thoughtful alderman who listens to our concerns. Please help me re-elect Rich Clewell as our 6th Ward alderman.
Susan B. Perry
Davenport