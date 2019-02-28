The past few months add to the mounting evidence that climate change is already occurring. A quick recap of how scientists expect climate change to affect the Upper Midwest:
1. Longer, colder winters.
2. Longer, hotter summers.
3. Less time for spring and fall.
4. More intense wind, rain and snow storms.
It is hard to imagine any issue more central to the common good, especially for this part of the world that relies so heavily on agriculture.
Unfortunately, political reality gets in the way of many people accepting this new scientific reality. Climate change is not a Democrat or Republican issue. It is a human issue.
Dan R. Ebener
Davenport