To paraphrase a famous line in a movie, America, you can't handle the truth. And the truth is this: Abortion kills life that comes from God. Accept abortion and you reject God.

Climate change is a hoax because God created the Earth and God controls it all. When man strays from God and the commandments, God always tries to bring man back to love by allowing floods, fires, storms, etc. in the form of weather occurrences. So, climate change is a mask of deviating from the commandments.

There are only two sexes, male and female. Trying to change this in many ways is wrong. It is especially wrong done with pills or surgery. This is especially horrible on young children. Children are to be protected.

In the Catholic Church at every mass the priest consecrates the bread and wine into the body and blood of Jesus Christ. This actually happens and is true. It is called the real presence. Today there are over 150 miracles attesting to this truth. Why do so many not believe this and especially about 60% in the Catholic Church? That is a truth to be reckoned with in our lives.

The truth lives on and no amount of spinning or ignoring it can change it. Love God and follow the Ten Commandments and all will be well.

William M. Grothus

Bettendorf