Letter: Climate change is not man-made, it's an agenda

From time to time a letter to the editor in the Argus-Dispatch is published that refers to climate change, suggesting that it is man-made and must be addressed in order to “save the planet.”

Climate does indeed change. One must remember that the planet is billions of years old and during that time the Midwest, as we know it, has been covered with both glaciers and tropical weather conducive for dinosaurs to prosper. People, such as Al Gore, who push the climate change agenda must explain this fact and support their position with sources to prove their point.

I’ve read two books that explain in detail why climate change is not man-made. These are "Hot Talk, Cold Science," by S. Fred Singer who has studied weather for half a century and "Power Grab" by Christopher C Horner.

These books explain that climate change is an agenda. It is about power and control. Recently as part of the agenda of the World Economic Forum climate change is mentioned.

According to speakers, governments, such as the USA, must spend tons of money to reverse climate change. How did the people who attend this meeting get there? Many of them flew in private airplanes which added to the pollution they claim to disapprove of, due the impact of climate change.

What else is there to say? I await answers from people who support the “climate change” agenda.

Richard L (Bud) Phillis MD

Rock Island