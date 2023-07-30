Steve Virnig's letter in the July 27 Times requires a response.
The implication of the letter is that global warming is a fiction; that weather extremes have always occurred and therefore do not indicate long-term changes in climate globally. The fact is that the oceans cover most of the earth's surface, and they are warming, resulting in the loss of natural habitats (such as coral reefs and glaciers), destruction of farmland from droughts and floods, and the migration of populations whose homelands can no longer support human life.
So climate change is real. Furthermore, science is clear that the relentless burning of fossil fuels results in changes to the Earth's atmosphere, which leads to climate change worldwide. These facts cannot be denied.
Charles Collins
Bettendorf