Letter: Climate change is real

Thank you Mike Augspurger for your excellent reply (Nov. 20) to Mr. Swinford's letter regarding climate change. I was so angry after reading his letter I refrained from writing a reply immediately because of what I might say. I felt he not only exhibited complete ignorance (or stubbornness) about climate change but he insulted teachers everywhere. Having several teachers in my family, I know how hard they work to provide excellent educations for the children entrusted to them. They themselves are well-educated and continue to further their education throughout their careers.