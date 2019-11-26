Letter: Climate change is real

Thank you Mike Augspurger for your excellent reply (Nov. 20) to Mr. Swinford's letter regarding climate change. I was so angry after reading his letter I refrained from writing a reply immediately because of what I might say. I felt he not only exhibited complete ignorance (or stubbornness) about climate change but he insulted teachers everywhere. Having several teachers in my family, I know how hard they work to provide excellent educations for the children entrusted to them. They themselves are well-educated and continue to further their education throughout their careers.
Climate change is real, and our children and grandchildren need to be well informed about it. If we're concerned about our children and all future generations, we need to act now to limit the damage we're doing to our planet. To not act and to deny is what is frightening to our children. We can no longer be irresponsible with this earth we live on.
Pat Martel
Moline