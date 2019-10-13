How long is it going to take in order for us, as humans, to realize we need to change the way we live if we want the human species to still be here in 1,000 years?
Will it be too late by the time we do something about climate change? What do we need to change if we want to breathe properly for the rest of our lives? What cautions do we need to take? What can we do?
We need to come together and realize that climate change is real. President Trump says he doesn't believe it. Mr. President, how do you expect anyone to believe you when ice caps are melting at alarming rates, rainforests are catching fire and natural disasters are only getting worse?
The answer is we need to speak up and defend our home. Therefore, here are some things you can do: avoid single-use plastic, eat meat less often, reduce, reuse, recycle, do not litter, put litter in the right place and be aware. Be aware that we do not have that long to get our earth back to a stable level before there is irreversible damage.
Speak up. Speak up about your home, about our home and the animals' home.
Gabriella Herrera
Davenport