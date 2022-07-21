Letter: Climate change plan destroyed

Recently we have learned that apparently Joe Manchin has torpedoed the climate change plan in the Senate.

This is, of course, wrong.

Joe Manchin and the entire Republican Senate caucus have torpedoed it. And that includes our two Iowa senators, Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley.

Ernst and Grassley are on the wrong side of science and history here, and they are killing our state along the way.

In the past four years, we have had the following here in the Quad Cities:

The largest flood in our history

The coldest cold in our history

Numerous daily and monthly heat records

Four derechos

Climate change is real, and it is costing us in sweat, shivers, and money. By ignoring it and standing against climate change legislation in the name of partisan politics, our senators are not doing their jobs. They are hurting ordinary Iowans.

And to make it all the worse, Iowa is actually a leader in wind energy--we could be benefiting instead of hurting.

Our senators need to do better, or we need to vote them out, starting with Grassley this November.

Philip Styrt

Davenport