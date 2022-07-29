Letter: Climate cycles have happened for billions of years

Does anyone else get tired of the media and left-wing politicians blaming every storm, flood, drought and weather event on climate change? They are trying to brain wash us into believing this is the first time these things have happened. They say this is "record heat" or "record drought." This actually means nothing.

Our weather records go back to about 1860. Scientists think the earth is over 4 1/2 billion years old. So 160 years of weather records for 4 1/2 billion-year-old Earth is like a grain of sand on the beach.

The earth has had climate change for the entire 4 1/2 billion years. Some examples are: about 12,000 years ago we had an ice age. This had lasted for over 2 1/2 million years. Then it started to melt. Some of the ice was 2 miles thick. The earth warmed up and the ice melted. What caused that? No fossil fuels back then.

Another example is the Petrified Forest in Arizona. This was once a rainforest. A recent trip to Thermopolis, Wyoming, where they are still digging Dinosaur bones, revealed that this area was once covered in water that stretched from Montana to Mexico. Both areas of Wyoming and Arizona are now high deserts. There are many more examples of the Earth's climate changes. So any idea that man can change what has been happening for billions of years is pretty farfetched. Use some common sense, don't believe everything you hear or read.

Ron Kopko

Cordova