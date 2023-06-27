What worries a climate "scientist?" After listening to this menagerie of lies from the so-called experts, I have to wonder if I'm on a different planet sometimes. None dare mention the elephant in the room that is climate engineering.

Even with government documents such as "Weather as a force multiplier. Owning the Weather in 2025." (https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/citations/ADA333462) None will admit to the ongoing spraying programs.

As I walk through the various parks around the Q-C area, I notice the quiet and stillness in the woods. One or two rabbits or squirrels. Being able to walk without bug spray, albeit on occasion a few biting gnats. The stench from the wildfires drifting down from Canada. The "New normal" we've been told. Unable to being exposed to the sun for more than a half hour, due to high UVB and now UVC levels reaching the ground.

All governments are involved in this. The public must rise up and say the magic word "No." But the programming is very effective.

This old saying is true, "It's hard to get a person to understand something, when their pension and paycheck depends on them not understanding it."

Tom Keith

Moline