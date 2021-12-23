Letter: Climate is a defense issue

I am writing in response to Mr. Bloom's letter of Dec. 18 in which he states that Joe Biden prioritizes climate change over the national defense. I'm always reluctant to get into an argument about an either/or choice, as both choices usually have merit. However, I particularly take issue with Mr. Bloom's commentary, as dealing with climate change is a national security issue.

This isn't just my opinion, but was noted by the Department of Defense in the 2018 report from their Center for Climate and Security. Domestic bases are in danger due to large weather events, and the climate crisis will impact our international relationships with large numbers of climate refuges seek safety. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin states that, "There is little about what the Department does to defend the American people that is not affected by climate change."

If you want to learn more about international efforts to address climate change, visit www.pacgqc.org. Obtaining international agreements is not only challenging, but difficult to guarantee. Learning about this critical issue is imperative.

Lori McCollum

Rock Island

