The City of Clinton recently signed a 15-year agreement to enroll up to 315 Chinese students at Clinton High School to study for Iowa high school diplomas. As a former professor in the Illinois State University Educational Administration Department, I objected strenuously to the proposal at the city council meeting where the agreement was voted in.
Now, one year into the agreement, with Chinese students returning for a second year at Clinton High School, the U.S. government has reminded Clinton of the law regarding international students at public high schools: they can only study here for a maximum of one year. So, now the second-year returning Chinese are being bused to a private school in the Quad Cities to continue their studies. The new class of Chinese arriving are now at CHS, but they know they can remain only a year.
The upshot is this: Clinton cannot live up to its commitment to provide a 4-year education because it ignored the law clearly stated on government websites regarding international students (State Department, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security).
Confucius International Education Group entered into the agreement in good faith and purchased the former Ashford University campus for $12.2 million, where the Chinese students live. Now that investment looks to be rather ill-advised because my city and Clinton High School misled them. This looks like it could end up in court. Confucius International would seem to have a good case to recover its investment plus damages on the order of $50 million.
Gary Heath
Clinton