Letter: Close borders and stop government giveaways

Racism has no place in America. People have been calling each other derogatory names forever. “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me” does not apply anymore.

If someone calls a minority a name, it’s called a racist slur, but if a minority calls someone a name, it’s called freedom of speech. It can’t be both ways. If you are called a name, ignore it. America will be better served.

The talk is there is not enough minority coaches or managers in sports. If you look at the statistics in football and basketball, 85% are minorities because they are the best at what they do. To be fair, owners and college heads should be able to pick to run their teams who they think is best at what they do, regardless of race.

I love my country and feel we need to close our borders and stop all the government giveaways. According to the Dispatch, the last count of unfilled jobs was 11.5 million. Put people back to work and let them earn a living, like it used to be. Stop all the hate in politics and race, as it has no place in America.

The following quotations sum up my thoughts:

"The future ain’t what is used to be.” - Yogi Berra

“Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.” - John F. Kennedy

Unfortunately, that, my friends, is not what is happening now.

Donald Griffin

Moline