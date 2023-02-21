It is time for the president and Congress to work together on some important issues.
The Congress needs to persuade the president to close the border to illegal immigrants. The war between Russia and Ukraine appears to be in a stalemate.
Fortunately, we don't have troops there, but I'm not sure the billions of dollars the USA has spent to support the Ukraine's is the best idea. As a Vietnam Veteran the USA sent 2,594,000 troops and spent $120 billion in that conflict. 58,200 soldiers died for nothing. There needs to be term limits for those serving in the Congress.
Lyle Peterson
Davenport