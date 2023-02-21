The Congress needs to persuade the president to close the border to illegal immigrants. The war between Russia and Ukraine appears to be in a stalemate.

Fortunately, we don't have troops there, but I'm not sure the billions of dollars the USA has spent to support the Ukraine's is the best idea. As a Vietnam Veteran the USA sent 2,594,000 troops and spent $120 billion in that conflict. 58,200 soldiers died for nothing. There needs to be term limits for those serving in the Congress.