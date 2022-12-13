Letter:Closing Genesis West ER is bad for patients

Now for the rest of the story… Genesis Davenport President Jordan Voigt is quoted in saying there was "some" push back regarding closing of Genesis West ER. His flair for the understatement is dramatic.

Once again, the residents of West Davenport and Eastern Scott County come out on the losing end of “modernization.” I suggest Mr. Voigt take to social media and read hundreds of comments regarding the decision after “listening to the people.” I have over 600 social media contacts on various platforms in the QCA and not one expressed a positive opinion on the recent decision to close the West ER.

As a former prehospital provider, 30 years as an EMT B, A, D, and I. I can tell you that time not distance, can literally mean the difference between life and death. Thus, negating the comment that there is only a 3-mile difference between West and East campuses.

Let me give you a very real example of transport of critically-ill patients:

A CVA or brain bleed is transported to the new nine bed facility on 53rd Street and needs to be transported to the East campus. After further exam the patient is transported to yet another tertiary facility — adding yet another transport. Hardly an efficient and potentially life-treating action.

Perhaps, in the quest for profitability, medical ethics and truth have not been given the importance that is vitally important to patient well-being?

Rob Fiedler

Davenport