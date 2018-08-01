Closing Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Bettendorf is unnecessary, unwanted, unjustified, and untimely.
It is unnecessary because the neighborhood Jefferson serves is pleased with the quality of education provided there, is satisfied with its one-section status, and is realistic about what facility upgrades can be made and financially supported for the sake of keeping the school open. It is unwanted because the neighborhood and the community at large have repeatedly indicated that all neighborhood schools should be kept open. It is also unjustified financially.
The cost of building a new three-section school is more than the cost of updating the schools it would replace — Jefferson and Mark Twain. In addition, the supposed annual savings to be realized by combining the schools seem to be dramatically overstated by the administration.
Finally, it is untimely because the district should not be proceeding with any new school plans until the proposed $63 million bond referendum is put to a vote in December. If that referendum fails, the board should take another look at facility priorities and what the district can afford.
In short, the school board should vote no on closing Jefferson and put the plans for a new three-section school on hold.
Connie Richardson
Bettendorf