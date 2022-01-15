 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Clueless
Letter: Clueless

Another day, another wacko idea from the Iowa Legislature. According to reports in this newspaper, Senators Jake Chapman and Brad Zaun "support bringing criminal charges against teachers and librarians who disseminate books Chapman and Zaun deem to be obscene."

Sounds like a dictatorship, doesn’t it? And the senators get to be the deciders, not well-educated professionals. As if teachers didn’t have enough problems these days. Are these men living in another century? Do they have any idea what kids are seeing on social media, or the movies? But let’s pick on some innocuous book instead. If they read through the biblical Book of Genesis, that would definitely have to go. Senators, please return to your Republican clown car and drive somewhere far, far away.

Kristine Sherman

Davenport

