Letter: C'mon man

Joseph Biden is our president; obviously some citizens are happy, some not so much. As I suggested back during the Trump administration, we need to give the president a chance to show the effects of his policies.

We didn’t have to wait long. One of the very first changes President Biden already made was to cancel the Mexico City Policy, which means that U.S. tax revenue will once again be used to promote abortion in foreign lands. It’s pretty clear that Biden’s going to be reversing many of Trump’s pro-life policy advances. Biden is the president. He can do that. He also calls himself a Catholic. He can do that, too, but what’s the point?

As I’ve opined in the past, people shouldn’t call themselves Catholic unless they’re honestly trying to follow the teachings of the church. They really can’t pick and choose what to accept and still remain honest. That would contradict the truth.

If they don’t like some of the church’s teachings, there are plenty of other denominations they can join, some of which support abortion and other things that don’t align with the doctrines of the Roman Catholic Church.

No one is forcing anyone to be Catholic. So Joe, what’s the point? C’mon, man. The same goes for Sen. Richard Durbin and Rep. Cheri Bustos.