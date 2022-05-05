Letter: Codify Roe before it's too late

Abortion remains legal. After the leak of the SCOTUS draft in regard to Roe v. Wade it's been impossible to ignore the public shock. However, those of us who have been fighting for the codification of Roe are not surprised. We are tired, concerned, and most of all angry. To put in perspective if Roe falls, individual states will have the final say in abortion access. Iowans would likely have to travel to Minnesota or Illinois for healthcare. And according to the Guttmacher Institute, "Restrictions [on abortion] disproportionately impact those who have limited resources to overcome financial and logistic barriers. This includes young people, people with disabilities, LGBTQ+ people, people with low incomes and those in rural areas, as well as Black, Indigenous and other people of color." Roe is the floor, when it comes to reproductive rights, and it's falling out from under us. Even with Roe in place, too many pregnant people are unable to access healthcare services; and without it, there will continue to be abortions. Unsafe and unregulated abortions, in the areas where people cannot afford and do not have access to transportation to the states where it's legal. One in four uterus-owners will have an abortion by age 45, whether it is self-managed at home, provided by a clinic, or managed by a doctor after complications in a wanted pregnancy. Contact your representatives; tell them to codify Roe before it's too late. Because that one in four, could be someone you love.