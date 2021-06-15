Letter: Coincidences?

Here are some interesting facts. You can check them out yourself.

Comrade General Chi Haotian, vice-chairman of China's Military Commission, in December, 2005, gives a speech. Here is my summary:

China must have more land. America has land. If the Chinese people are strapped to the present land, a total societal collapse is bound to take place. We have invented bio weapons. Biological weapons are unprecedented in their ruthlessness, but if the Americans do not die then the Chinese have to die.

Zhengli Shi, a renowned researcher working at the P4 lab in Wuhan, co-authored a paper in 2015 to create a new virus by combining a coronavirus found in Chinese horseshoe bats with another that causes human-like severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) in mice.

Dr. Anthony Fauci gave over $3 million over the course of six years to zoologist Peter Daszak (known as the “bat man”) of EcoHealth Alliance. Daszak, president of the EHA, led a months-long campaign against the lab leak hypothesis of COVID's origins. Peter Daszak is the only American on the WHO Covid-19 investigation team and is a Facebook fact checker.

The bat closest to the Covid-19 virus is found in horseshoe bats in Yunnan Province, 500 miles away from Wuhan.