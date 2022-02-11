 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Collateral damage

A reply is necessary to an article in the Jan. 18 edition of this newspaper, "GOP governors slam Covid limits."

Republican pressure to prevent mandatory vaccination secures a twisted purpose. The end results of their policy are intended to create havoc, which they intend to lay on the Biden administration, so when midterm elections come up at the end of the year they will gain enough seats in the House of Representatives to have full control of Congress.

They could be ethical people if they so decided and work together to get the virus under control, which would prevent more deaths, stop rising inflation, put people back to work who are afraid to get sick in the workplace — which is the reason for the shortages on store shelves — but they figure if they do so, they won't gain seats in Congress.

So what can the American citizen expect because of their point of view in the next 10 months? More of the above when more deaths occur. We in the general public are apparently acceptable collateral damage from their point of view.

Stanley Schwenn

Davenport

